Billie has accomplished a lot before reaching 18 years old. Just in the past year, she had one of the biggest songs of 2019 with “Bad Guy,” gave her first performance at an awards show, and set a Grammy nomination record. Now Eilish has padded her resume even more with her new video for “Xanny,” which marks her directorial debut. The clip is a straightforward one, and it features Eilish wearing a beige outfit while sitting in a beige bench in a beige room, and occasionally having cigarettes put out on her face.

Eilish says of the video, “I’m very excited to share my directorial debut. Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me.”

Eilish also previously said of the song in an interview from earlier this year, “I have never done drugs, I’ve never got high, I’ve never smoked anything in my life. I don’t give a f*ck, I never have. It’s just not interesting to me. I have other sh*t to do. I know people around you doing that sh*t makes you want to, but you don’t have to. [The song’s message is] less ‘don’t do drugs’; it’s more ‘be safe.’ […] I don’t want my friends to die anymore.”

Watch the “Xanny” video above, and read our review of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? here.