Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Was The World’s Best-Selling Single Of 2019

2019 has been over for months now, so the music industry has had time to digest everything that happened last year and see who came out on top when it comes to numbers. The IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) has been sharing year-end figures, and they recently concluded that Taylor Swift was the best-selling musician of the year. Now they are back with more data, and the IFPI announced that the best-selling single of 2019 was Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

The song finished ahead of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which famously spent a record-breaking run at the top of the charts in the US last year. Other songs in the top 10 include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita,” Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” and Halsey’s “Without Me.”

IFPI CEO Frances Moore said of Eilish, “Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound. She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world. We wish her success for what will no doubt be another standout year.”

Meanwhile, Eilish made headlines yesterday after she opened her new tour with a video in which she took off her shirt to make a statement about body shaming.

