Billie Eilish Defied Gravity While Performing ‘Bad Guy’ On Her ‘SNL’ Debut

Billie Eilish has sold-out areas and gathered huge crowds at festivals. After garnering much success and even topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Eilish stopped by Saturday Night Live‘s studio to perform her hit, “Bad Guy,” off her latest record, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? But since her set was as the first musical guest on SNL’s 45th season, Eilish didn’t have an average performance. Instead, the singer opted for a rotating set so she could crawl across the ceiling.

Eilish managed to make the most of her rotating set by seamlessly transitioning from standing on the floor to dancing on the wall. During the chorus, flashing strobe lights appeared as Eilish jumped across the ceiling—an impressive feat for someone with a sprained ankle.

While Eilish’s rendition of “Bad Guy” was high energy, the singer opted for a more intimate performance of “I Love You.” The singer’s brother, Finneas, joined Eilish in front of the camera with an acoustic guitar and matching outfit. The two harmonized and showed off their impressive vocal ranges, proving talent runs in the Eilish family.

Watch Billie and Finneas Eilish perform “Bad Guy” above and “I Love You” below on the season 45 opener of SNL.