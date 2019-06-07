Getty Image

The half-jokey suck of an Invisalign tray begins Billie Eilish’s debut album — but not really. “!!!!!!!” is a fourteen-second tribute to meme culture, a stupid-smart deference to the calculated nonchalance of a generation coming up just behind millennials. Can’t wait for those thinkpieces, truly. The record’s true opener picks up just after, and in what is becoming a signature bait-and-switch move of Billie’s, “Bad Guy” is the sleeper hit on an album full of sleepy-eyed hits. (It’s worth noting the video for the song includes the album’s spoken opener, effectively meshing the two.)

Released as the album’s fifth single the same day her paradigm-shifting When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? officially came out, “Bad Guy” is practically the first thing anyone hitting play on a streaming service hears — it’s the album’s calling card. And for those who haven’t been following Eilish’s meteoric rise since she uploaded “Ocean Eyes” to Soundcloud in late 2015, the song is a fitting introduction to pop music’s darling new id.

Primitive, instinctual, sexual, and aggressive, “Bad Guy” positions a young female pop star in a role that’s usually reserved for men working in rock or hip-hop. Packed with so much aggressive drive it feels like a White Stripes song, but with synth bass instead of guitar, the initial production brings the same night-drive swagger that made Jack and Meg beloved, a sonic hard left for a pop hit. Add echoing snaps, a half-spoken chorus, a trap breakdown, and a heavy dose of misandry and feminine gloating, and you’ve got “Bad Guy.”

It’s the kind of song that builds power as it unfolds, an anthem imbued with casual fearlessness, sung to a demographic all-too-familiar with being afraid as a default setting. And, in the Year Of Our Lord Lil Nas X, long live “Old Town Road,” “Bad Guy” absolutely deserves to be Eilish’s first No. 1 hit. If anything can unseat the nine-week reign of a 20-year-old viral rapper in cowboy boots, it’s Billie; “Bad Guy” entered the charts the same week Lil Nas ascended to the No. 1 position. In as many weeks, Billie’s new hit climbed from its debut at No. 7 slowly upward until last week it hit No. 4, and this week made it to No. 2. The top is imminent.

Or, maybe it’s not. The force of “Old Town Road” is so much more than another viral moment, it’s a necessary reckoning of racism in the music industry, a confrontation of the strange alienation of Black voices in a genre called “country” — a style clearly based on the experience of southern Americans, of which an overwhelming number of which have always been Black. It’s important, even if the song itself is not to your liking musically, the symbolism of this moment can’t be overstated.