Anticipation is high for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Eilish doesn’t plan to release any singles ahead of the album — which arrives next month — however, she’s been teasing some of the lyrics and concepts.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish revealed that an upcoming song, “Lunch,” was inspired by her realizing and embracing her queer identity.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” Eilish said. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Some lucky fans got to hear “Lunch” during a Do Labs party at Coachella earlier this month, where Eilish previewed some of her new music. As indicated by her interview, the songs lyrics contain some queer, sexual undertones.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush,” sings Eilish on the song’s chorus.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Interscope and Dark Room. Find more information here.