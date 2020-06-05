The last week has found Billie Eilish using her voice once again to speak about the overlooked and unknown aspects of both herself and the music industry. The Grammy award-winning singer shared a video titled “Not My Responsibility” in which she addressed her body image, clothing style, and more. Continuing this discussion in the upcoming July/August feature of GQ, Billie Eilish touched upon the aforementioned topics while highlighting a double standard in the industry as well.

Eilish pointed out a double standard in the industry after being asked for thoughts on Tyler The Creator’s Best Rap Album Grammy award speech for Igor. “I have always hated categories,” she said. “I hate when people say, ‘Oh, you look like ‘blank.’ You sound like ‘blank.” It was such a cool thing Tyler said. I agree with him about that term.” Eilish would then question why Lizzo was placed in the R&B category when, as she said, “she’s more pop than I am.”

“Look, if I wasn’t white I would probably be in ‘rap’. Why? They just judge from what you look like and what they know. I think that is weird,” Eilish said. “The world wants to put you into a box; I’ve had it my whole career. Just because I am a white teenage female I am pop. Where am I pop? What part of my music sounds like pop?”

In the same GQ issue, Eilish also spoke on her public persona and revealed that she had “never felt desired.” “I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me.”

The July/August issue with Eilish arrives on newsstands June 5th.

[via GQ]