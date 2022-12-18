Last night (December 16), Billie Eilish closed out her three-night series of shows in Los Angeles, which she called her Hometown Encore shows.

During the three nights, Eilish performed several songs from her catalogs, which spans her two critically-acclaimed albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever, as well as her EP, Guitar Songs, which she released earlier this year. In one of the earlier shows, she was joined by Phoebe Bridgers, as the two performed a duet of Bridgers’ song, “Motion Sickness.” Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters also joined Eilish onstage, as they honored the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a performance of “My Hero.”

But on the final night, Eilish surprised the audience by bringing Childish Gambino on stage. The two then performed a smooth cover of Gambino’s hit single, “Redbone.”

The performance took place two days before Eilish’s 21st birthday. In the most recent edition of famous interview with Vanity Fair, in which she answers the same questions every year, Eilish revealed that she has learned to trust in her intuition more, and embrace fear.

“For the first time ever next year, I would like to maybe skydive, maybe do, like, a big bungee jump off a cliff or something,” said Eilish. “I really enjoy fear.”

Check out a clip of Billie Eilish and Childish Gambino’s performance above.