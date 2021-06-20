Even if Billie Eilish songs seem to get better on repeat listen, that’s not going to happen for the pop star herself. Why? Because Billie doesn’t listen to her songs once they’ve been released. In a new cover story with Rolling Stone the singer unpacked her relationship to her own music, and it’s not what fans might expect. According to Eilish, the music feels like such a specific moment in her life that she doesn’t want to go back. Though she realizes that listeners will be getting the music in a totally different moment than the one she wrote it in.

“It’s not because I don’t like it anymore, she said. “I don’t know how to explain this, but all the songs on the album feel like a specific time, because they feel like when I wrote them and made them. It’s so funny that to the rest of the world it’s going to feel like a certain moment for them, and it’s going to be so different than mine. That’s such a weird, weird thing to wrap my head around. And I will f*cking love it. I love it. That’s the reason you do this. It’s for that.”

Check out the full covery story here.