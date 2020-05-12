Billie Eilish and her family are remaining at home in quarantine. In fact, Eilish has been enjoying her time in isolation. The singer has been recording new music and even started a radio show with her dad. But Eilish is also, unfortunately, dealing with the negative repercussions of growing up in the spotlight. The singer reportedly needed to file a restraining order against an obsessed fan who repeatedly showed up to her home.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Eilish was granted a restraining order against a stalker 24-year-old fan. According to the report, the man trespassed on her family’s property several times and rang the doorbell. When Eilish’s father asked what he needed, he replied: “I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?” Eilish’s father responded that he had the wrong house, but that didn’t stop the stalker from returning.

The fan appeared again later that night and camped out on Eilish’s front porch. While Eilish and her family waited for security, the fan exhibited “erratic behavior.” Eilish said the stalker pulled out a book and began to read: “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

After the fan was ushered away by security, the stalker returned more than five times. The man was escorted away by the police. But the officers told Eilish that they couldn’t do much because trespassing is a non-violent offense and they want to keep non-violent offenders out of jail due to the coronavirus. Thankfully, a judge reportedly granted Eilish a temporary restraining order against the fan. Per the restraining order, he must retain at least a 200-yard distance between himself and members of Eilish’s family until the case goes to court in June.