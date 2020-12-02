After a lengthy hiatus, the Strokes officially returned this year with their aptly-tiled album The New Abnormal, their first full-length release in seven years. Though most of their plans were thrown off course, the band was still able to share a couple of videos to their new songs and make an appearance on SNL. Now returning once again, The Strokes offer a visual to their album opener “The Adults Are Talking.”

Directed by Roman Coppola, the visual opens with each one of the Strokes’ members going to bat against a team of cyborgs. Of course, they were no match for the AI pitcher’s perfect throw, so each struck out immediately. Finally, vocalist Julian Casablancas got on base from a walk and was able to bring it on home when bassist Nikolai Fraiture hit a ball out of the park. After Casablancas slid safely into home plate, their team celebrated their first run against the cyborgs, who had a score of 56 in the last inning.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Casablancas admitted that while he was excited about The New Abnormal, the album is far from his favorite. “It’s my fourth favorite record I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. Casablancas didn’t name his favorite album, but said he ranks the group’s first two albums, 2001’s Is This It and 2003’s Room On Fire, above it.

Watch The Strokes’ “The Adults Are Talking” video above.

The New Abnormal is out now via RCA. Get it here.