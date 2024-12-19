Julian Shapiro-Barnum is great with kids, and he’s turned that into great content with his hit series “Recess Therapy.” He recently launched a similar endeavor, “Celebrity Substitute,” in which he and a famous guest take over an elementary school classroom. It’s as fun as it sounds, especially on the latest episode, featuring Billie Eilish and Finneas.

For the episode, Eilish and Finneas were tasked with teaching a class of first-graders to write a hit song in one day. First, they had to make their grand entrance into the classroom, which had the students shook; “Am I dreaming right now,” one asked.

Then they got to it, with Finneas playing chords until the class agreed on one they liked. “It makes my ears sound like skibidi,” one student said of a rejected chord. The lyrics were next, and ultimately, they came away with a song about a sad polar bear who became friends with a snowman and performed it for the class’ regular teacher.

An especially nice element of the episode is that “Celebrity Substitute” teamed up with Amazon to get the school everything it had on its Amazon wish list.

All in all, it’s just a ten-minute dose of feel-good fun, so check out the video above.