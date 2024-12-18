For essentially the entire time she has been famous, Billie Eilish has had a pretty neat birthday tradition: Every October 18, she meets up with the folks at Vanity Fair and answers the same set of questions for an annual “Same Interview” video. She started in 2017, when she was 15 years old, and now here she is, doing it yet again at 22.

When declaring her current age at the start, Eilish noted, “This is the first year in my life that I keep forgetting how old I am.” A bit later on, Eilish scored her 2023 self’s list of the things she hoped to accomplish by now, and she gave a big thumbs up to “be having good sex,” saying, “I’ve had a lot of good sex, so you’re welcome, Billie [laughs].”

On a related note, she was asked about the biggest rumors about her, and she said, “Any person that I have ever been around, I’m dating. It’s so crazy. Literally any man that I am near, it’s like, ‘That’s Billie’s boyfriend and that’s the person she’s dating,’ it’s crazy. And then it’s weird because I’m, like, actually photographed more with women and [there are] way, way more incriminating photos of me with women than men, and they’re like, ‘Billie and her best friend.’ It’s really funny, it’s so weird.”

