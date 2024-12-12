In 2024 alone, Billie Eilish has released a No. 1 album, gone four-times platinum with hit single “Birds Of A Feather,” won an Oscar, been nominated for seven Grammys, and traveled the world on the Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. Oh yeah, and Rihanna — Rihanna! — wants to do a song with her. To cap it off her incredible year, Eilish gave her first Tiny Desk Concert since 2020.

Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as Andrew Marshall on drums, Solo Smith on bass, and Abe Nouri on piano, performed four stripped-to-the-essence songs for NPR: “The Greatest,” “L’Amour de Ma Vie,” “I Love You,” and “Birds Of A Feather.”

“I love it so much,” Eilish recently told Complex about how she feels about Hit Me Hard And Soft six months after it came out. “The response was better than I could have ever imagined. The songs are doing so well and performing them is even better than I thought it would be. I feel so proud of the artwork, the title, the order of the songs, the length of the album, and the music videos. Everything about it, I’m like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, feels good.’ Surprisingly, that’s kind of rare.”

You can watch the video above.