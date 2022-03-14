Currently, when it comes to Billie Eilish and Finneas, the focus is on the music they made for Turning Red. Last night was all about No Time To Die, though, as their title theme for the movie picked up the Critics Choice Award for Best Song.
Elsewhere, the Alana Haim-led Licorice Pizza got a win for Best Comedy and Bo Burnham’s Inside picked up a trophy for Best Comedy Special. The Burnham special spawned a Phoebe Bridgers cover while the Inside (The Songs) soundtrack became Burnham’s first top-10 album on the all-genres Billboard 200 chart. Hans Zimmer also got Best Score for his work on Dune.
Elsewhere, Haim and Lady Gaga were both up for Best Actress and Selena Gomez’ work on Only Murders In The Building earned her a Best Actress In A Comedy Series nomination.
Check out some of the music-related Critics Choice nominees and winners below (with winners in bold) and find the full list of all winners and nominees here.
Film
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Comedy
Licorice Pizza
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Best Song
“No Time To Die” – No Time To Die
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
Best Score
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Television
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5Eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Best Comedy Special
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing With Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)