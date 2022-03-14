Currently, when it comes to Billie Eilish and Finneas, the focus is on the music they made for Turning Red. Last night was all about No Time To Die, though, as their title theme for the movie picked up the Critics Choice Award for Best Song.

Elsewhere, the Alana Haim-led Licorice Pizza got a win for Best Comedy and Bo Burnham’s Inside picked up a trophy for Best Comedy Special. The Burnham special spawned a Phoebe Bridgers cover while the Inside (The Songs) soundtrack became Burnham’s first top-10 album on the all-genres Billboard 200 chart. Hans Zimmer also got Best Score for his work on Dune.

Elsewhere, Haim and Lady Gaga were both up for Best Actress and Selena Gomez’ work on Only Murders In The Building earned her a Best Actress In A Comedy Series nomination.

Check out some of the music-related Critics Choice nominees and winners below (with winners in bold) and find the full list of all winners and nominees here.

Film

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Comedy

Licorice Pizza

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Best Song

“No Time To Die” – No Time To Die

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up