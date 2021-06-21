Bo Burnham, being one of the more successful comedians of the past decade-plus, has a rich history on the Billboard charts. All of his full-length audio releases — 2009’s Bo Burnham, 2010’s Words Words Words, 2013’s What, and the new Inside (The Songs) — have topped the Comedy Albums chart. He’s made some appearances on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well: Bo Burnham and Words Words Words topped out at Nos. 105 and 40, respectively.

Now, though, Inside (The Songs) — the soundtrack album for his Netflix special Inside — has achieved a new milestone for Burnham. On the Billboard 200 chart dated June 19, the album debuted at No. 116. Meanwhile, on the latest chart (dated June 26), the album has risen all the way up to No. 7, making it Burnham’s first top-10 album and therefore the highest-charting of his career.

Burnham hasn’t released any official singles from the album, but some songs from it are doing well on international charts. “Look Who’s Inside Again,” “Welcome To The Internet,” and “All Eyes On Me” have all made it onto the UK and Ireland charts, while those tracks plus “Goodbye” are all top-30 on the New Zealand chart.

