Less than a year after announcing their relationship, Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer, Jesse Rutherford, have reportedly broken up, according to Page Six.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish’s representative apparently told the publication today.

The piece also notes that the pair had not been seen publicly since their Coachella appearance together last month. Eilish went on to attend the Met Gala alone, as rumors swirled at an afterparty when she was spotted with actress Ava Capri.

Eilish’s team also told Page Six that any cheating allegations are “false.”

Upon the breakup news, Eilish’s fans are, for the most part, celebrating — “FINALLY,” one fan wrote. The couple has faced quite a bit of heat for their ten-year age gap, as Rutherford appeared at Eilish’s 21st birthday party in December and had reportedly known her since she was a teenager.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass,” she previously shared in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” Eilish’s brother Finneas said, also defended her on the matter.