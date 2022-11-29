Today, Vanity Fair shared their sixth annual filmed interview with Billie Eilish, which has been a tradition since 2017. The first time they did it, the “Bad Guy” performer had 257,000 followers. Now she has a whopping 106 million. The star’s status is constantly rising, it seems, and she always has more to talk about. This time, she discussed many things, including an unexpected fitness goal of hers: To get ripped.

“I’ve had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle and it’s been a really insane process,” she explained. “I feel better about myself than I ever have which makes me really proud and I worked really hard on it. I just want to get really f*ckin’ buff. I just want to be buff. Hopefully by next year I will be ripped.”

In that same interview, the star discussed her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass,” she said. “Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps]… round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass, all me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”