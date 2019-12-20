Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” was one of the year’s biggest songs, but it’s actually pretty strange. After the recognizable verses and hooks, the track ends with a short new section that’s unlike the rest of the song that preceded it. It turns out Eilish got the idea to do something like that from a pair of rappers: JID and Isaiah Rashad.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Eilish said, “I had been inspired by this song called ‘Never’ by JID and this song called ‘Stuck In The Mud’ by Isaiah Rashad that kind of stop for like five seconds in the middle and then start this new song that’s shorter. I thought it was so interesting.”

Eilish and JID have actually worked together before, on Denzel Curry’s 2018 song “SIRENS | Z1RENZ”: JID featured on the track, while Eilish provided uncredited vocals on the chorus. He also made an appearance on her Instagram:

Eilish hasn’t been stingy with her praise of rappers: She appeared in a recent trailer for XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever, saying, “I just see the impact that he had on people and the impact that he had on me, and I barely even knew him, and that’s insane. He was like a beam of light and just tried to do everything for other people. That was like the most selfless kid I’ve ever met in my life.”

