Billie Eilish Teases The Release Of A New Song, ‘Happier Than Ever’

Last week, Billie Eilish once again sent Instagram into a flurry by posting a new photo of her blonde hair. That post also teased something new from her, though, as she wrote, “things are comingggg.” Now, Eilish is still in teasing mode, but she’s getting more specific with a new video, previewing a song called “Happier Than Ever.”

The clip shows Eilish sitting in a chair in a champagne-colored room, facing away from the camera before fixing her gaze directly into it. All the while, a snippet of the gentle new song plays. She also captioned the post with the title, “Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish fans are familiar with the track, as Eilish teased it in the documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. The documentary includes a scene of Eilish and Finneas casually lounging around and performing the song. In the film, Eilish says of it, “The whole song is just more like nothing even specific that they did, you’re just not happy being with them. Can’t even explain it.” In an interview from earlier this year, director RJ Cutler also noted of the currently unreleased material that can be heard in the movie, “You see Finneas and Billie writing the album [When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?], and in that process, there’s material that didn’t end up on the album, and you see them writing material that perhaps you’ll see on a later album.”

Check out Eilish’s new teaser above.