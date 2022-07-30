Billie Eilish has a lot to celebrate. At just 20 years old, she has won seven Grammy awards, is the youngest artist to win in all four of the Grammy’s general categories, holds two Guinness World Records, and RIAA has deemed her one of the most successful artists of the 2010s. Thus, it makes sense her July 2021 album was named Happier Than Ever. To celebrate her sophomore LP and all of its success, Eilish surprised Amoeba Music attendees by dropping through the Hollywood location with an acoustic performance.

Her brother and songwriter, Finneas O’Connell, sat beside her strumming the guitar while they ran through songs such as “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” “TV,” and “Happier Than Ever.” The pop star was both visibly and audibly excited for the moment, saying “This is so cute…You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year. You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”

Billie even took requests from the audience, but jokingly turned down those calling for “Everybody Dies” because it is “such a downer.”

Though she took the moment to give herself flowers, the work hasn’t stopped for the LA artist as she shared two records, “TV” and “The 30th,” earlier this month.

Watch the cozy Amoeba Music set above.