All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw Billie Eilish surprisingly dropping off a couple fresh tunes and Megan Thee Stallion teaming with Future. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Billie Eilish — “TV” In recent years, Billie Eilish has tended to stick to traditional release schedules for new music, but she broke the mold for herself recently by debuting “TV” live. Now, that song and another, “The 30th,” are out, arriving with no advance warning. They were released as a double-single dubbed Guitar Songs, and indeed, the tender tunes are built on a six-string foundation. Megan Thee Stallion and Future — “Pressurelicious” Meg has had a big 2022 so far with her hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie,” and now she’s continuing to bless fans with new material. Last week yielded the Future collaboration “Pressurelicious,” on which Megan, per usual, is far from lacking in confidence.

Doechii and SZA — “Persuasive (Remix)” Doecchi recently slid through with her delightful dance-ready weed celebration with “Persuasive,” and now SZA has decided she wants in. So, she hopped on a remix, offering a smooth new verse to the laid-back tune. Rexx Life Raj — “Hands And Knees” In his review of Raj’s new album The Blue Hour, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the vulnerability of songs like “Hands And Knees,” “While his mom reiterates her trust in God, on ‘Hands And Knees,’ he admits to feeling like prayer is futile: ‘Talking to God with all this praying / Don’t wanna be strong no more, it’s overrated.’ His frustration is exacerbated by the apparent indifference of those friends and family members who fail to check in to show their support — another relatable trial of life.”

Russ — “Are You Entertained” Feat. Ed Sheeran Sheeran has a rich history of working with hip-hop artists, most notably on his two Collaborations Project releases. He added another to the list last week when he guested on Russ’ “Are You Entertained,” on which Sheeran, who apparently once dominated a serious freestyle session, delivers a serviceable rapped/sung verse. Flo Milli — “Big Steppa” Flo Milli decided to avoid the crowded “New Music Friday” release schedule and unexpectedly drop her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, a couple days early. Among the highlights is “Big Steppa,” featuring a simple bass-and-percussion instrumental on which Milli asserts herself and her presence in hip-hop.

Petey — “Big Bad!” Petey had one of 2021’s best LPs with Lean Into Life, and now he’s starting to lean into a new era. He started last week with “Big Bad!,” a new single that earns its titular exclamation mark and was accurately described by Petey’s “friend Neil” as sounding “like if Modest Mouse and Blink-182 made a song.” Maxo Kream — “The Vision” Feat. Anderson .Paak .Paak has found major mainstream success with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic, but he’s continued to work with others since then. Just last week, he assisted Maxo Kream on “The Vision,” a low-tempo head-bobber on which the two reflect on the lifestyles their journeys have afforded them.