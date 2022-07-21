During his performance at Coachella this year, Harry Styles premiered “Boyfriends” live on stage. Billie Eilish was there for that moment, although some loud talkers were ruining it for her. So, she had no choice but to request they “shut the f*ck up and listen to this f*cking song.”

After today’s release of her new songs “TV” and “The 30th,” Eilish spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how that Styles performance inspired her to debut “TV” live before releasing it. She said:

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, that’s so cool.’ He’s such a big deal, and playing an unreleased song really opens the floodgates of all these questions: Will people sh*t on it? Will they hate it? Will they love it? Will it be a thing? Will they get bored of it? Will somebody steal it? […] I saw that and I was standing there, and he started playing that song, and I thought it was so beautiful. I was in the artist area at Coachella, and, literally, these motherf*ckers were talking so loud, and I turned around and I was like, ‘Shut the f*ck up and listen to this f*cking song’ [laughs]. And everybody was like, ‘Damn! Jesus Christ.’ But I was standing there and I was like, ‘This is so’… It’s really vulnerable to play a song that is not out that is that vulnerable to you, and that’s what I wanted to do. I missed doing that.”

Watch the full interview above.