Over the weekend, Billie Eilish opened up her Instagram story to host a Q&A with her fans — who would go on to send lots of interesting things. Specifically, she was asked about her dating life and if she was still seeing anyone.

“NO SIRRRRRR,” she captioned her reply.

Another person directly asked about Jesse Rutherford, the lead singer of The Neighbourhood that Eilish had been publicly dating a few months back. The two since had broken up. However, she maintains that they’re still close.

“Very very good friends only,” Eilish wrote. “My homie forever.”

Last November, the two publicly appeared together on a red carpet with some very unique outfit choices. Eilish also opened up about their relationship at the time during an interview with Vanity Fair, where she praised both him and herself for pulling him. “Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone,” she said.

Since the breakup, the pop star was also reportedly spotted at Rutherford’s single release party recently, backing up her claims of friendship and amicability between the two exes.

Their split had previously been confirmed by Eilish’s representative to People. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” they told the publication. “All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”