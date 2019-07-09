Getty Image

Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, doesn’t include any featured guests, but Eilish has a couple of noteworthy collaborations in her discography. In 2017, she teamed up with Vince Staples for “&Burn,” and last year, she and Khalid dropped the 13 Reasons Why single “Lovely.” Now it looks like she might have another joint effort on the way, with one of her favorite musicians ever.

Lately, there have been rumors that Eilish is getting ready to surprise release a new album, rumors that Eilish has shot down. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “the new album sh*t is fake. buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut i might have something for you.” She followed that with clips from the lyric video for “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” then a series of hand-over-mouth emojis and the sign-off, “ok goodnight.”

Yesterday afternoon, meanwhile, Justin Bieber tweeted simply, “Remix.” The tweet was then retweeted by Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas. This has led fans to believe that a remix of “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” featuring Bieber is forthcoming.

Remix — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 8, 2019

This would certainly be a huge moment for Eilish, as she’s a noted and passionate Bieber fan. She spoke about her admiration for Bieber on Ellen recently, and she was clearly moved when she met Bieber at Coachella a few months ago.