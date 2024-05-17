Billie Eilish is back. Tonight (May 17), she has shared her much-anticipated third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Though Eilish has previewed the album in recent weeks — at Coachella, at listening parties, and most recently, in the season three teaser for Netflix’s Heartstopper — this is the first time many of us are getting to listen to the album in full.

Sure to be one of the album’s most talked about songs is the steamy “Lunch,” on which, Eilish can’t shake off a feeling. Though Eilish has never been one to shy away from her sexuality in her music, “Lunch” is one of her first songs on which she is undeniably happy exploring her queer identity.

“​​I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I could never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It’s a cravin’, not a crush,” Eilish sings on the song’s chorus.

“Lunch” is a refreshing sapphic track that doesn’t hide behind complex metaphors, but rather, vocalizes its needs with fervor and pride. Perhaps most notably with the line “I want to get her off.”

You can listen to “Lunch” above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.