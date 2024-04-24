Billie Eilish 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop

Billie Eilish Dubs ‘Self-Pleasure’ An ‘Enormous Part’ Of Her Life: ‘I Should Have A Ph.D. In Masturbation’

Billie Eilish is the subject of a new Rolling Stone cover story, and in it, she spends a portion of the conversation enthusiastically sharing her thoughts on sex and masturbation.

When asked what she does to decompress, Eilish responded, “Sex. I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can. That’s literally my favorite topic. My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it. I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change. You asked me what I do to decompress? That sh*t can really, really save you sometimes, just saying. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

Of masturbation, she said, “TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me. People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life.”

She then got into her interest in masturbating in front of a mirror, saying:

“Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful. You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable.”

She concluded her thoughts on the topic by declaring, “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation.”

Read the full cover story here.

