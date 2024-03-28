Some of the best and the most frightening internet moments took place on Tumblr in the 2010s. But throughout all of the memes and poorly aged posts, there was one good thing that was born on the blogging site, and that’s the popular webcomic Heartstopper.

What began as a comic by Alice Oseman before turning into a graphic novel, the live-action Heartstopper series debuted on Netflix in 2022 and became an instant hit with the young adult crowd. The adaptation, which was also penned by Oseman, follows two shy teens who form a unique bond and subsequently fall in love while dealing with the ups and downs of high school. Their hearts don’t stop literally (this is not a medical drama, to be clear).

Seasons two and three were ordered back in 2022, and soon a whole new batch of episodes will head to Netflix. Here is everything we know so far.

Plot

Oseman says that season three will continue to explore the source material and follow the aftermath of the season two revelation where Charlie confirmed his true feelings for Nick. Seasons one and two covered the first three volumes in the graphic novel series, and season three is expected to take some plot points from volume four.

“People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics,” Oseman told Netflix’s Tudum. “I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

Here is the official synopsis:

As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go.

We do know that the first episode of the season will be titled “Love.” Not surprising!