Billie Eilish’s Favorite Part Of The Met Gala Is ‘Judging’

Music stars made their presence know at this year’s Met Gala (officially named the Costume Institute Benefit): Lizzo busted out a $55,000 flute and Billie Eilish graced the red carpet with a striking look. There’s plenty to love about the gala, but Eilish noted in her eyes, the best thing about it is “judging” everybody’s looks, but not in a mean-spirited way.

At the end of a Vogue red carpet interview with internet personality Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain asked Eilish what her favorite part of the gala is and Eilish quickly answered with a laugh, “Judging! I love to judge.” As Eilish started to clarify, Chamberlain jumped in, noting the judgment was “loving.” Eilish continued, “Oh yeah, that’s what I mean. Judging doesn’t have to be bad.”

Earlier in the interview, Eilish noted her outfit was made of “existing Gucci materials,” including her “custom vegan leather Gucci shoes.” That led to conversation towards thrift shopping, with Eilish noting that she’s a big fan, saying, “I only thrifted. I literally, until… no, I don’t remember the last time I was in a store to buy clothes. I never… when I was like 11, it was, like, Target, but thrifting was the only thing I did. It was my favorite thing, I was so good at it, and it was my world.”

Vogue described Eilish’s outfit as “a custom Gucci ivory and duchesse satin corseted gown, complete with a green lace underlay and gathered ivory skirt — and a padded bustle, of course.” Elle also called the overall look “a pale green and cream Gucci corset gown, crystal-adorned black choker, and a messy-chic updo.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.