Hayley Williams has been online for a long time, as Paramore was huge in the blog and Myspace era (here’s an archived version of their page from 2006, in case you want a quick nostalgia trip). Now, though, Williams is changing her relationship with the internet, as she declared over the weekend that she’s taking a step back from social media.

Williams shared a message on Instagram, in which she notes that while social media “has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job,” she’s moving away from her personal accounts due to her “interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”

Find Williams’ message in full below.

“I’ve been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then Myspace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my can personal use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart. The thing is, connection is and will always be a part of my job (thankfully). As for my own personal experience with social media, I just don’t want it anymore. I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down. No judgement to anyone who loves their social media. Just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permission to create more boundaries and space to grow — sometimes ‘no’ is the kindest thing you can say… to anyone!… even yourself.” Finally, if you’re lookin for me, don’t look here. Follow @paramore.”

