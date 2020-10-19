Billie Eilish Subtly Reveals She Has New Music Coming Next Month

Billie Eilish has given fans some new music during quarantine, like when she dropped “My Future” in July. Now Eilish has declared that more fresh material is on the way soon.

During a Q&A session on Instagram over the weekend, a fan asked Eilish when she would be releasing a new song. Eilish shared her response on her Instagram story, writing in tiny text, “november,” followed by a “shh” emoji. Somebody else asked for a color that matches the new song, and Eilish shared the question on an orange background.

Billie Eilish reveals she has a NEW single coming out this November. 🍁 pic.twitter.com/EwgrLnXKQJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 18, 2020

Eilish has previously offered some updates about how she has been handling the pandemic. in May, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was really enjoying some aspects of social distancing: “Honestly, I feel great. […] I feel like there’s this kind of thing that I feel like is floating around of like you’re supposed to be missing people. You’re supposed to be missing this person and be missing people in general. I kind of have this feeling of like, I miss my really close friends, I miss people, of course I do, but I also at the same time am liking the space.”

Finneas also recently shared insight about Eilish’s album, saying that his hope is for it to come out after the pandemic is over, saying, “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to. […] Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record. I’m working on my own album, too. I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up. Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.”