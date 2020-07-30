Billie Eilish shared her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in early 2019 and since then her career has been on the up-and-up. The album was met with widespread acclaim and would go on to sweep the big four categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards. It even broke streaming and chart records with “Bad Guy,” the album’s most successful single, becoming the world’s best-selling single of 2019. It looks like another album may be en route, as Billie Eilish has returned with her latest single, “My Future.”

Eilish first announced the single late last week, news that was met with excitement from her fans. The track is the singer’s second release of 2020, following winter’s “No Time To Die,” a track that was to appear in the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was due for release in April but was bumped to November after the pandemic took over the nation. “My Future” also follows a short film she released titled “Not My Responsibility,” which was aimed at body shamers.

Aside from the music, Eilish has been very vocal on social issues. After pointing out a double standard in music that wrongfully categorized Black and White artists, Eilish would go on to join Lizzo, Rihanna, and others to sign an open letter to congress on police reform. The singer also unfollowed everyone on Instagram after promising to unfollow “abusers” on the social media app.

You can listen to “My Future” in the video above.