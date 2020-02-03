Daniel Craig will play James Bond for a fifth time in No Time To Die, which was previously known as Bond 25. This Super Bowl spot follows a trailer that introduced Rami Malek’s villain, but here, we receive the suggestion that James Bond has met his match, which makes me sad because I still hold a torch for Mads Mikkelsen’s Le Chiffre, whose sinister bleeding eye simply gets no respect these days. However, we can also read in this spot that this movie “will change everything” about the franchise. It’s the last Daniel Craig bond movie, so there you go.

Aside from Bond taking flight with Lashana Lynch’s character admitting that she’s never flown (in Bond’s words) “one of these things before,” we’re seeing the usual stunts that we’ve come to expect from the 007 franchise. Jumping off bridges, diving through ice, and so on. However, we also get to see the moment when Bond presumably has his idyllic vacation in Jamaica ruined. Just when he thinks he’s out, well, you know…

Let the man rest already. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die arrives on April 8.