Ever since it was announced that Billie Eilish was going to do a Bond theme song, the industry had high hopes for her contribution. Seeing as it hit the Billboard Hot 100 back when it was released, and recently picked up a Golden Globe this past January, the stage was definitely set for Eilish to follow up all her massive Grammys wins and start working on her EGOT.

While there’s no musical or TV show in the works, as of yet, it was tonight’s aching and dramatic performance of the Bond theme song at the 2022 Oscars that really seemed to earn Billie her win. Either she’s an incredible actress to boot, or this song is really hitting home for Billie of late. Whatever it was, the Oscars moved past both the chart-topping, cultish favorite Encanto, and the historical pop power of Beyonce to give the Oscar to Billie, and her constant collaborator, her brother Finneas, for their forlorn song. As a 20-year-old, Billie is officially the first person born in the 21st century to win an Oscar, adding another feather to her cap as an extremely successful young person who only seems to keep going up. In case you missed her performance of the now Oscar-winning track earlier, check it out right here.