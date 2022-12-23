Billie Eilish has always been open about her vegan lifestyle and interest in activism. In 2021, she was PETA’s Person Of The Year, the youngest to ever earn that title. Her activism hasn’t stopped since, whether that’s through incentivizing fans to help the environment through offering them free concert tickets or addressing climate change in an advertisement.

Now, the “Bad Guy” singer is a supporter of Veganuary, a “non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond,” according to the about page on their website. The company posted a picture of Eilish on their Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Join Veganuary’s newest supporter, @billieeilish in giving the Earth a fighting chance by signing up for Veganuary 2023 at the link in our bio!” The picture includes a quote from Eilish that reads, “By replacing meat consumption with plant-based foods, together, we can give the earth a fighting chance.”

In November 2021, the Happier Than Ever performer urged her followers to stop eating turkey with an Instagram post. “Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world,” Eilish wrote. “And 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it’s hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :).”