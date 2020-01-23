Now is an amazing time to be Billie Eilish. She recently turned 18, she is singing the upcoming James Bond title track, and she will perform at the upcoming Grammys, where she is the youngest artist in history to be nominated for the four major awards. Ahead of then, though, she decided to make her fans happy by sharing a new video for her recent single, “Everything I Wanted.” In the shadowy, Eilish-directed clip, she and her brother Finneas go for a dimly lit drive before navigating the car into the ocean.

Eilish previously said the song is about her relationship with Finneas: “Pretty much that whole song is about me and Finneas’ relationship as siblings. We started writing it because I literally had a dream that I killed myself and nobody cared and all of my best friends and people that I worked with basically came out in public and said, like, ‘Oh, we never liked her.’ In the dream, the fans didn’t care. The internet sh*t on me for killing myself, all this stuff, and it really did mess me up. I mean, the message behind the song is like […] my brother is my best friend, and I have these dreams and these things happen, and no matter what happens, he’s gonna always be there for me, and it’s the same the other way around.”

She also recently spoke about her follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, saying she does not expect it to be released in 2020.

Watch the “Everything I Wanted” video above.