If there’s one thing fans know about Billie Eilish, it’s that she cares deeply for animals. Eilish previously asked her fans to consider not eating turkey for their Thanksgiving meal, sharing a sweet post of herself cuddling one of the birds and explaining how they’re some of the most gentle creatures.

As part of her annual interview for Vanity Fair, Billie opened up to fans about how she lobbied one of her favorite fashion designers to stop using fur in his work. Now in its fifth rendition, this interview with VF tends to focus a lot on what’s changed with Billie and her level of fame since the first one, but there’s always new tidbits about what’s been going on in her life lately included, too. Around the 12:17 mark, though, she discusses the Oscar De La Renta dress she wore to the Met Gala. She explains that she told Oscar she wouldn’t wear one of his gowns unless he stopped using fur in his designs.

“I wore a big, beautiful dress made by Oscar De La Renta,” she begins. “Who, I said at the beginning of the conversation of ‘let’s make a Met Gala dress,’ you have to stop using fur. Because if you don’t, I’m not working with you. That was also thanks to my mom for being with me on that one, and fighting for it with me. So I got Oscar De La Renta to stop using fur, completely. And that was a really, really big thing for me. I hope that more brands follow along with being environmentally conscious and try to help the world instead of make it worse.”

Check out her interview above.