Getty Image

Many people have a general understanding of the fact that sadly, animals aren’t always treated with compassion in an industrial farming environment. Billie Eilish recently saw a video of cows that were being abused in this type of setting, and it motivated her to sent a passionate message to her fans.

In her Instagram story, Eilish, who is vegan, linked to a post from Carla Beltran Urquidi that shows dairy industry cows being abused. The footage moved Eilish to reach out to her followers and implore them to realize the consequences of their lifestyles and to stop eating meat. She wrote, “if you can watch the videos that i just posted and not give a f*ck that its YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure, i feel sorry for you.”

The description of the video Eilish shared (which contains graphic content) reads in part, “The largest undercover #dairy investigation in history is being released with video evidence documenting systemic and illegal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms in #FairOaks, #Indiana. #FairOaksFarms is one of the largest dairies in the U.S. and produces dairy products for the Fairlife milk brand – which is produced, marketed and distributed by the Coca-Cola Corporation. Undercover investigators from Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) confirmed abuse virtually on a daily basis and that male #calves are in fact transported to #veal farms (Midwest Veal and Calf Start), despite the corporation’s claims that it does not.”