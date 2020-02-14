Billie Eilish is continuing to be awarded for her break-out year in pop music. Not only did the singer win a Grammy for all four major categories, but she was also given the opportunity to perform live at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. Eilish and her brother Finneas sang an intimate cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the Awards ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment. While many thought the cover was a moving tribute, Eilish herself thought her performance was “trash.”

Eilish opened up about her Oscars performance in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Before the interview, Eilish told Lowe that she was feeling under the weather. “I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance,” she said. “That was trash.”

On top of being sick, Eilish said the environment of the Oscars was intimidating, especially compared to that of the recent Grammys. “At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was, like, artists,” she said. “And it felt like my people, it felt like, ‘Oh, look, a bunch of artists!’ And I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me. But the Oscars—I’m like, these are movie stars.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the two discussed Eilish’s James Bond theme song “No Time To Die.” The singer said the idea to record a song for a Bond movie came two years ago, and the singer has been “subconsciously” working on it ever since. “Two years ago we were like, ‘Would it be crazy to make a song for the Bond movies? Like, wouldn’t that be dope?'” she said.

While the thought process for “No Time To Die” was drawn out, the actual recording session was quick. “We got the first scene, then we wrote the song immediately,” she said. “We wrote it in three days and we wrote it in Texas and we recorded it in a bunk on the bus in a basement in the dark.”

Watch Eilish’s interview with Zane Lowe above.