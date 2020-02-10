Billie Eilish’s outstanding 2020 continued as she gave a tender performance of The Beatles’ hit song “Yesterday” for the 2020 Oscar Awards ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment. Backed by an understated orchestral arrangement led by soft piano, Billie’s moving performance was accompanied by a reel honoring film professionals who’ve passed away in the past year, such as director John Singleton. Watch the performance below.

The teen singer has had a stellar year of performances and accolades that saw her become the youngest-ever Album Of The Year Grammy winner for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, one of the biggest albums of 2019. She also swept the “Big Four” categories, winning Best New Artist, Best Song Of The Year, and Best Record Of The Year in a night that saw her demonstrate her talent live on the Grammys stage, a feat she repeated tonight at the Oscars.

Now though, she’ll have to avoid the so-called “Best New Artist Curse” which has already led to a Vogue magazine interview excerpt being taken out of context and causing a backlash. However, if there’s any young star capable of riding out the turbulence of the moment, it’s Billie, who overcame extreme depression and the inherent sexism of her chosen industry to become one of the hottest stars ever — as proven by her invitation to perform at not just the Grammys, but the Oscars as well.

Press play on the video above to watch Billie Eilish’s touching performance of “Yesterday.”