Billie Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever has been received positive reviews by critics and fans. Now they get to enjoy a lovelorn performance from the singer, thanks to a partnership with Vevo.

The video finds Eilish in an elegant bedroom with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas to perform “Male Fantasy,” which serves as the album’s closer. Eilish uses the song to dwell on a past heartbreak while highlighting the difference between love in the real world and the companionship that lives in her mind. It’s the second performance she’s done for Vevo, the first being “Your Power” last month. Two more are planned for a total of four.

Hours after Happier Than Ever was made available, Eilish shared an Instagram post that touched on the album’s process as well as her feelings now that it’s out in the world. “I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection,” she wrote. “I wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

You can watch the performance in the video above.

Happier Than Ever is out now via Interscope. Get it here.