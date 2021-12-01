Billie Eilish has been vocal about the fact that she is vegan, and now all her work related to animal rights is being recognized by the biggest organization in that space: PETA has named Eilish their 2021 Person Of The Year. Eilish is now the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk says, “With all eyes on Billie Eilish at her first Met Gala, she turned the spotlight onto the plight of animals killed for food and fashion. PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for pushing the fashion industry toward its sustainable vegan future.”

Newkirk refers to the Oscar De La Renta dress Eilish wore at the gala, which Eilish revealed recently she only wore after the brand confirmed they would stop using fur: “I wore a big, beautiful dress made by Oscar De La Renta, who, I said at the beginning of the conversation of, ‘Let’s make a Met Gala dress,’ ‘You have to stop using fur, because if you don’t, I’m not working with you.’ That was also thanks to my mom for being with me on that one, and fighting for it with me. So I got Oscar De La Renta to stop using fur, completely. And that was a really, really big thing for me. I hope that more brands follow along with being environmentally conscious and try to help the world instead of make it worse.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently implored her followers to stop eating turkey, and her recent Air Jordan sneakers were 100 percent vegan.