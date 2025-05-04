Billie Eilish and Finneas’ love for Radiohead as a group has long since been documented. Back in 2023, the “Birds Of A Feather” singer told BBC 1 she turned to Radiohead, Deftones, My Bloody Valentine, Mazzy Star, and Dominic Fike as inspiration when making her third album (which we would come to know as Hit Me Hard And Soft).

Well, Billie Eilish demonstrated her love for Radiohead during a recent Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour stop. Today (May 4) while serenading the concertgoers within Amsterdam, Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome Billie Eilish delivered a mesmerizing cover of Radiohead’s song “Creep.”

In the video (viewable here) captured by a fan, Eilish embodied the raw emotion of “Creep.” Moved by Eilish’s rendition, the crowd joined in to belt out its melody.

According to Eilish’s tour manager Brian Marquis, Radiohead has reciprocal love for the Oscar Award-winner. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Marquis told the outlet Radiohead’s lead singer Thom Yorke has praised Eilish too.

“I like Billie Eilish,” he reportedly said. “She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

Marquis continued by saying Yorke echoed those statements to Eilish privately. “You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays,” he supposedly said.