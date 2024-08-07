On the cover of his 2022 album Dawn FM, Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a The Weeknd, aged himself to look like an old man with wrinkles and a gray beard. But you know what’s even scarier than beholding the ravages of age? A haunted house attraction!

The Weeknd is returning to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood this year for The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, an “authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience with surprises at every turn and music by The Weeknd scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy award winner Mike Dean.” You can watch the announcement video above.

“The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy” is one of eight haunted houses coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, along with “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface,” “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” “Insidious: The Further,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and “A Quiet Place.” There’s also “Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse,” which features characters from Blumhouse movies like M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge, and Happy Death Day. I don’t know what The Weeknd is teasing, but it better involve M3GAN.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 5, and continues on select nights until Sunday, November 3. For more information, including how to buy tickets, click here.