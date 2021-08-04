As one of the most famous teenagers of her generation, Billie Eilish is used to sharing her life with the public. She had a documentary team make an insightful film about her personal life and debut album’s tour, and she recently published a book containing never-before-seen childhood photos. But living in the public eye isn’t always a breeze. The 19-year-old has unfortunately had to deal with stalkers in the past, which she says only heightens her fear of being alone.

Eilish spoke about her fears in a recent interview with The Irish Times about her recently released sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The singer said she’s never really liked being alone because she has “a lot of weird, irrational fears.” But dealing with stalkers in the past few years has only made things worse:

“I really don’t like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers and I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting.”

The singer has sought restraining orders against stalkers in the past. Earlier this year, in fact, Eilish brought on a 24-hour security team and was able to secure a restraining order against a 23-year-old man who found her LA home and threatened her with a throat-slitting gesture. The man even began to leave terrifying notes for the singer, one of which read, “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

Read Eilish’s full interview with The Irish Times here.

Happier Than Ever is out now via via Darkroom Records/Interscope. Get it here.