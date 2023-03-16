Has Billie Eilish Ever Acted In A TV Show Or Movie?

Countless actors would give anything for what Billie Eilish achieved at just 20 years old. Eilish and Finneas won an Oscar for Best Original Song (“No Time To Die” from No Time To Die) at the 94th Academy Awards. But almost exactly one year later, Eilish can officially call herself an actor.

Eilish attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on March 14. Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ Amazon Prime Video original series “follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.” Chlöe plays Marissa, Dre’s sister, and Eilish confirmed this morning, March 16, that she’s also part of the cast by posting a clip from one of her scenes.

It’s much eerier than her all-smiles carousel from the premiere, so we already know she has range.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Eilish’s character is one of many characters encountered by Dre as she “continues on her increasingly violent path.” According to Eilish’s IMDb page, her character is named Eva.

ET additionally relayed, “The idea to add her to the ensemble came from casting director Carmen Cuba, who knew that the singer wanted to get into acting. For Glover, casting Eilish, especially in addition to [Chloe] Bailey and [Paris] Jackson, also provided an opportunity to play up the meta commentary about fandoms and followers.”

Swarm marks Eilish’s scripted acting debut, as her previous IMDb credits are limited to voicing herself in The Simpsons‘ 2022 When Billie Met Lisa short film and starring as herself in all of her music videos, a 2020 episode of Gucci’s mini series Ouverture Of Something That Never Happened, and her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

Swarm will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 17. Watch the official trailer above.