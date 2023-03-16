Billie Eilish Swarm premiere 2023 getty
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Confirmed The Rumors Of Her First Acting Role In Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ With A New Teaser Clip

As far back as February, it has been rumored that Billie Eilish had landed a role acting in Donald Glover’s (aka Childish Gambino) Prime Video series Swarm, based on some social media activity related to the show. Eilish showed up to the Swarm Hollywood premiere event on March 14, but even then, it wasn’t known if she was truly on the show; The Hollywood Reporter referred to her presence at the event as “a special appearance.”

Now, though, Eilish herself has confirmed that she very much is on Swarm with a teaser video shared today (March 16).

In the clip from Eilish’s Instagram, she asking questions to Dominique Fishback’s character Dre, all while maintaining an unsettling smile and overall creepy disposition. Eilish’s character is rumored to be named Eva.

She also appears in another teaser shared by Prime Video. It features a different clip seemingly from the same scene, in which Eilish asks Fishback’s character for her name and asks again when she apparently didn’t give the desired answer.

This is Eilish’s live-action acting debut; In 2021, she voiced herself in When Billie Met Lisa, a The Simpsons short film. Beyond that, all the acting credits listed on her IMDb page are documentaries, music videos, and related things.

Eilish is the latest member of her family to enter the acting world: Mother Maggie Baird has had a number of roles over the years, while she and Finneas starred in the 2013 movie Life Inside Out. Finneas has also had parts in shows like Modern Family and Glee.

This comes after Glover popped up at Eilish’s LA concert in December and sang “Redbone.”

Swarm premieres on Prime Video on March 17. Find the teasers above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
×