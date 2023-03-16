As far back as February, it has been rumored that Billie Eilish had landed a role acting in Donald Glover’s (aka Childish Gambino) Prime Video series Swarm, based on some social media activity related to the show. Eilish showed up to the Swarm Hollywood premiere event on March 14, but even then, it wasn’t known if she was truly on the show; The Hollywood Reporter referred to her presence at the event as “a special appearance.”

Now, though, Eilish herself has confirmed that she very much is on Swarm with a teaser video shared today (March 16).

In the clip from Eilish’s Instagram, she asking questions to Dominique Fishback’s character Dre, all while maintaining an unsettling smile and overall creepy disposition. Eilish’s character is rumored to be named Eva.

She also appears in another teaser shared by Prime Video. It features a different clip seemingly from the same scene, in which Eilish asks Fishback’s character for her name and asks again when she apparently didn’t give the desired answer.

This is Eilish’s live-action acting debut; In 2021, she voiced herself in When Billie Met Lisa, a The Simpsons short film. Beyond that, all the acting credits listed on her IMDb page are documentaries, music videos, and related things.

Eilish is the latest member of her family to enter the acting world: Mother Maggie Baird has had a number of roles over the years, while she and Finneas starred in the 2013 movie Life Inside Out. Finneas has also had parts in shows like Modern Family and Glee.

This comes after Glover popped up at Eilish’s LA concert in December and sang “Redbone.”

Swarm premieres on Prime Video on March 17. Find the teasers above.