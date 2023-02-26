TMZ is reporting that Billie Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against a man who was allegedly caught lurking outside of her Los Angeles home.

In documents obtained by the publication, a judge ordered the alleged stalker, whose name is Raymond Black, to stay at least 100 years away from Eilish and her house. Black was also reportedly ordered to stay away from the house of Eilish’s parents.

According to the documents, the restraining order was granted based on what the judge described as “a credible threat of violence or stalking.”

This past Monday, Eilish reportedly came home to find Black standing outside of her living room without a shirt on, staring directly at her through the glass window..

Eilish called the police, who reportedly arrested Black nearby the property.

Even more terrifying, Eilish apparently told the cops that she reviewed security footage captured by her cameras earlier in the day, and saw that Black had been walking around her property, took off his clothes, and used her outdoor shower.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time she’s had to deal with stalkers. Last month, Eilish was granted a five-year restraining order against a 39-year-old man accused of breaking into her parents’ Los Angeles home.