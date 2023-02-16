Last year, superstar Billie Eilish had to get a restraining order against 23-year-old John Matthews Hearle who “harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home,” the Happier Than Ever performer explained. Unfortunately, she’s dealing with more scary situations.

TMZ reported that the “Bad Guy” singer’s Los Angeles home was swarmed by cops on Wednesday (February 15) because someone made a false call that Eilish needed a wellness check. Upon arrival, the police talked to Eilish’s team, who assured them she was fine.

Last month, it was revealed that Eilish was seeking a restraining order against a 39-year-old man who broke into her childhood home, in which her parents still live. On January 5, he went in “unannounced and uninvited after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me,” she explained in a statement.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me,” she wrote in court documents. “However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.”