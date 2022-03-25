Despite releasing a scarce amount of music so far this year, Finneas has had quite the active 2022 year so far. He’s gearing up to perform with Billie Eilish at the Oscars this weekend, where they received a nomination for Best Original Song with “No Time To Die.” Finneas also dropped a video for “The Kids Are All Dying” video from his full-length debut album Optimist which he released last fall. Additionally, he’s also contributed to the soundtrack for the Disney film Turning Red. Now, Finneas is back with even more music for his supporters and it comes in the form of his new single, “Naked.”

The track is a groovy number that finds Finneas unloading his regrets about a failed relationship. On it, he sings, “I can’t believe you’ve seen me naked,” which alludes to his frustration about his past lover knowing all the ins and outs about him. The track also comes with an accompanying music video that finds Finneas showing off some dance moves while sharing his regrets in love.

In addition to all the aforementioned work that Finneas has delivered in 2022, his latest single arrives after he dropped off a tender cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume.” Out of all these records that Finneas has written and released, it appears that working on music for Turning Red seemed to be one of his most fun moments in music. At least that’s what Billie says. “When we got approached about this project, we leapt at the opportunity,” she said about contributing music to the film. “It’s literally the most fun we’ve had writing.”

You can listen to “Naked” in the video above.