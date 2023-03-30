Billie Eilish and Finneas had a great time appearing on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. The siblings discussed Eilish’s documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry: “16-year-old me is a scary thought,” the “Bad Guy” singer admitted. O’Brien also asked questions about how she feels about her extreme levels of fame.

“One of the things that I noticed was there’s this difference between your fans who you love, like when they’re telling you they love you,” O’Brien said. “Especially these young women who you mean so much to and they’re going crazy and they love it. Then at a certain point if it’s hundreds of thousands of people, I would think it starts to get overwhelming.”

“It’s weirdly in a way underwhelming when there’s more people,” Eilish answered. “I played my first stadiums over the summer,” she said, and then explained that doing stadiums was more viable than playing several arenas. “I was like, ‘I’m in a stadium, it’s so sick, it’s so big, you’re a f*cking star.’ And then you’re on the stage and you feel like you’re alone. It feels like there’s a printed out wallpaper of thousands of people. They’re so far away that there’s like no intimacy.”

She added, “I went to the Super Bowl the other day and I was sitting in a box with Adele. We were talking about it because she’s doing this Vegas residency and… not to out her, but she said she’s having the time of her life. She’s like, ‘I love that it’s a 4,000-cap room, it’s so nice, I feel like I can be there with them and I feel intimate.'”

